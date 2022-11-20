Annual ‘Join Hands Against Litter Event’ held Saturday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council, along with citizens, gathered at Sandy Gavin Park Saturday for its annual “Join Hands Against Litter: City Wide Cleanup.”

The goal was to help clean up the surrounding area for future visitors who come to the City Beautiful.

Participants met back up after the event and enjoyed refreshments together.

