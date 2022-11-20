Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Annual ‘Join Hands Against Litter Event’ held Saturday in Laurel

'Join Hands Against Litter' organization did just that Saturday
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council, along with citizens, gathered at Sandy Gavin Park Saturday for its annual “Join Hands Against Litter: City Wide Cleanup.”

The goal was to help clean up the surrounding area for future visitors who come to the City Beautiful.

Participants met back up after the event and enjoyed refreshments together.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle head-on collision Friday evening sent two to the hospital with moderate to...
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme
Sumrall Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the...
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department

Latest News

A ribbon is cut Saturday to officially open the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum in...
Grand opening held for Mount Olive’s Reynolds museum
'Walk to End Alzheimer's' held in Laurel Saturday
'Walk to End Alzheimer's' held in Laurel Saturday
Museum dedicated to native son in Mount Olive Saturday
Museum dedicated to native son in Mount Olive Saturday
The inaugural Camden's Turkey Trot 5k and Fun Run begins in Sumrall Saturday.
Turkey Trot 5K raises funds for Camden Dedeaux Foundation