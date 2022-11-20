Win Stuff
2-vehicle collision blocks U.S. 11 early Sunday morning

A two-car accident on U.S. 11 early Sunday morning blocked the north-bound lane for about 2...
A two-car accident on U.S. 11 early Sunday morning blocked the north-bound lane for about 2 hours.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Office

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision blocked U.S. 11 north for about two hours early Sunday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of US 11.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a black Nissan Altima sedan with heavy damage to both the front and rear of the vehicle off the roadway on an embankment.

A red Chevrolet Camaro coupe with heavy, front-end damage was on the opposite side of the roadway.

A two-car collision on U.S. 11 early Sunday morning shut down the north lane for about two hours.
A two-car collision on U.S. 11 early Sunday morning shut down the north lane for about two hours.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)

Both vehicles were traveling north on US Hwy 11 at the time of the collision.

No injuries were reported, though the north-bound lane of US 11 was blocked for about two hours while crews worked to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

