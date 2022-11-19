Win Stuff
Southern Miss to start search for new provost

Search is on for new University of Southern Mississippi provost
Search is on for new University of Southern Mississippi provost
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern MIss is on the hunt _ again _ to fill an on-campus leadership role, this time for the Office of Provost.

“Listening sessions” are scheduled to begin Nov. 30, giving faculty and staff an opportunity for input.

LISTENING SESSIONS BEGIN NOVEMBER 30, GIVING FACULTY AND STAFF AN OPPORTUNITY FOR INPUT.

THE SCHOOL SAYS IT HAS ENLISTED A NATIONAL FIRM --ACADEMIC SEARCH-- TO HELP WITH THE PROCESS. USM ALSO HAS ITS OWN 13-MEMBER PROVOST SEARCH COMMITTEE.

THE PREVIOUS PROVOST --STEVEN MOSER-- HAD HELD THE POSITION SINCE 2015.

THE SCHOOL HOPES TO FILL THE POSITION BY JULY 1 NEXT YEAR.

