Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MDOT beefs up construction schedule

MDOT announces 'all-time high'
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The MIssissippi Department of Transportation is hoping to put bumpy roads in the rearview mirror.

MDOT announced Friday an all-time high number of projects.

Mor5e than $964 million was approved for MDOT projects in 2022, including everything from bridge replacement to general safety improvements.

MDOT said that federal funding, from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, along with lottery money helped pave the way for projects.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle head-on collision Friday evening sent two to the hospital with moderate to...
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme
Sumrall Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the...
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
MHP is currently investigating the crash.
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Search is on for new University of Southern Mississippi provost
Southern Miss to start search for new provost
South Alabama late field goal gives Jaguars halftime lead
Last-play FG gives South Alabama 13-10 lead
MDOT reports all-time high number of projects
MDOT announces 'all-time high'
Search is on for new University of Southern Mississippi provost
Search is on for new University of Southern Mississippi provost