MDOT beefs up construction schedule

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The MIssissippi Department of Transportation is hoping to put bumpy roads in the rearview mirror.

MDOT announced Friday an all-time high number of projects.

Mor5e than $964 million was approved for MDOT projects in 2022, including everything from bridge replacement to general safety improvements.

MDOT said that federal funding, from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, along with lottery money helped pave the way for projects.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.