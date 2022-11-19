Last-play FG gives South Alabama 13-10 lead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave the University of South Alabama a 13-10 halftime lead Saturday afternoon over the University of Southern MIssissippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

USM (5-5) had held the lead for a good chunk of the first half before the Jaguars (8-2) score the final 10 points over the final 3 minutes, 51 seconds, of the half.

Frank Gore Jr.’s 7-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard field goal by Briggs Bourgois had USM up 10-3.

But a 4-yard touchdown pass from Carter Bradley to Jalen Wayne and Guajardo’s field goal lifted the Jaguars into the lead.

Guajardo also hit a 27-yard field goal for an early, three-point USA lead.

