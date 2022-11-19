Gametime! - Week 13

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a handful of Pine Belt area teams remain in the postseason. Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the area and who’s headed to South State:

Picayune (28) West Jones (17)

Ocean Springs (42) Oak Grove (25)

Bay Springs (42) West Lowndes (0)

Taylorsville (40) Hamilton (20)

Stone (32) Poplarville (28)

Raleigh (56) Wesson (28)

Hazlehurst (32) Magee (14)

