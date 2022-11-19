Gametime! - Week 13
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Just a handful of Pine Belt area teams remain in the postseason. Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the area and who’s headed to South State:
- Picayune (28) West Jones (17)
- Ocean Springs (42) Oak Grove (25)
- Bay Springs (42) West Lowndes (0)
- Taylorsville (40) Hamilton (20)
- Stone (32) Poplarville (28)
- Raleigh (56) Wesson (28)
- Hazlehurst (32) Magee (14)
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.