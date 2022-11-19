Win Stuff
Cloudy skies and cool weather will continue for your Saturday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 11/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clouds will move in for your Saturday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday will be sunnier as highs top out into the mid 50s.

Next week will start off partly cloudy with highs warming up into the mid 60s.

Thanksgiving is looking a little wet as scattered showers move into the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

