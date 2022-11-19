Win Stuff
Accident attracts bevy of 1st responders to Mississippi 29 in Jones County

A bevy of 1st responders were on wreck scene on MIssissippi 29 in Jones County
A bevy of 1st responders were on wreck scene on MIssissippi 29 in Jones County(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday evening accident reportedly trapped people within vehicles and required a medical helicopter to airlift at least one person to a hospital.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Mississippi 29 and Spurline Road about 6:15 p.m. Friday just outside the City of Ellisville.

We will update this story as more details become available.

