Accident attracts bevy of 1st responders to Mississippi 29 in Jones County
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday evening accident reportedly trapped people within vehicles and required a medical helicopter to airlift at least one person to a hospital.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Mississippi 29 and Spurline Road about 6:15 p.m. Friday just outside the City of Ellisville.
We will update this story as more details become available.
