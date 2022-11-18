‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A housefire destroyed a Sumrall family’s home on Thursday night, but thankfully no one was hurt.

The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department reported that the fire occurred at 15 Ravenwood Lane on Thursday, Nov. 17, as the family was getting ready to end their evening.

Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the fire was a propane water heater.

“The homeowner was taking a shower and heard a ‘boom,” said Hayes. “By the time he could get out and get some clothes on, there was a big fireball burning in the area of the water heater. . . . I figure the pilot light was out, and with him taking a shower, it was trying to kick on, and the gas just spread til it found an ignition source.”

The homeowner, his wife and their two kids were all able to safely exit the building.

Unfortunately, Hayes said the house was a total loss.

“They lost everything!” said Hayes. “The house, a side-by-side, zero-turn lawnmower and a vehicle. They did manage to save one vehicle and a utility trailer.”

WDAM will update this story as more information is made available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.