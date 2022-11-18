Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night

Sumrall Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the...
Sumrall Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the fire was a propane water heater.(Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department)
By Ame Posey
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A housefire destroyed a Sumrall family’s home on Thursday night, but thankfully no one was hurt.

The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department reported that the fire occurred at 15 Ravenwood Lane on Thursday, Nov. 17, as the family was getting ready to end their evening.

Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the fire was a propane water heater.

“The homeowner was taking a shower and heard a ‘boom,” said Hayes. “By the time he could get out and get some clothes on, there was a big fireball burning in the area of the water heater. . . . I figure the pilot light was out, and with him taking a shower, it was trying to kick on, and the gas just spread til it found an ignition source.”

The homeowner, his wife and their two kids were all able to safely exit the building.

Unfortunately, Hayes said the house was a total loss.

“They lost everything!” said Hayes. “The house, a side-by-side, zero-turn lawnmower and a vehicle. They did manage to save one vehicle and a utility trailer.”

WDAM will update this story as more information is made available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP is currently investigating the crash.
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association to hold informational meeting on medical marijuana on...
Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana
Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a Wednesday night accident that left one dead MIssissippi 42...
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
First responders react to a two-vehicle accident near the Forrest County-Perry County border
2-vehicle accident tied up Mississippi 42 near the border of Perry-Forrest counties

Latest News

.
Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation - VOD - clipped version
The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving...
Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation
Hikes start at 9 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Piney Woods Conservation Group to host educational group hikes
Camp Tiak
A New Leadership Center is open at Camp Tiak