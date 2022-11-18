Piney Woods Conservation Group to host educational group hikes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those hiking boots!

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, the Piney Woods Conservation Group is partnering with a non-profit, Adventure Scientists, to hold free group hikes.

While hiking, participants will take samples from trees, learning more about their genetic makeup and timber theft.

“We will train everyone on the necessary information they need to collect data,” said Michelle Toshack, head of program management with Adventure Scientists. “We provide equipment as well,

“We hope that people will come and enjoy this hike and if they want to continue being a volunteer they can be a part of our community.”

This weekend’s hikes will be at DeSoto National Forest.

Saturday’s hike will start at 9 am. and Sunday’s hike will start at 2 p.m.

