Petal Children’s Task Force gears up for its annual Thanksgiving food box drive

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Children’s Task Force is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving food box drive, set for Friday.

Volunteers, along with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police Department will be handing out 350 food boxes for the preregistered families, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Demaris Lee, executive director of the Children’s Task Force, says this year families will have foods such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, onions, flour and milk in their boxes.

“We are very fortunate for what we have,” Lee said. “The people are going to have a nice Thanksgiving. They are going to also get a ham this year and we are very pleased to be able to do that.

“I just appreciate what everyone does. We have wonderful volunteers and without them, this would not be happening.”

This is the 32nd year for the the Petal Task Force Thanksgiving food drive.

