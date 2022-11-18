Petal builds swing at Willie Hinton Park in honor of local boy

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal mom is channeling grief into change after losing her son to a terminal illness.

Now, Dixie Bergeron is on a mission to make parks more wheelchair accessible.

Jacoby Bergeron graduated Petal High School in 2019, a moment he and his family could never imagine after he was diagnosed with Batten Disease in 2015.

Sadly, Bergeron passed away less than a year later on Jan. 17, 2020, but since then, his family has worked to hard to keep his memory alive.

“COVID hit so there wasn’t much I could do,” said Dixie Bergeron, Jacoby’s mother. “But as soon as life started happening again, I made it my mission to make sure there was a wheelchair swing at the park,”

His mom approached the Petal Board of Aldermen and started raising funding for the wheelchair accessible swing in Willie Hinton Park.

Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer says it took about a year to gather the funds.

“I don’t think we need to stop here,” Stringer said. “I think this is the beginning of doing stuff for the handicapped, so we’re just going to keep working on it, and like I said, we would love to have a full area for nothing but the handicap.”

Dixie says her son always had a smile on his face, even leading up to his last day and this is why she hopes this swing will bring happiness to the community.

“The day before he passed away, he was laying on the couch with a smile on his face. So, if he can smile and give selflessly in the situation he was in, why can’t we all?”

Stringer says funds are still being collected for more wheelchair-accessible playground equipment.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.