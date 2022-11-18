A New Leadership Center is open at Camp Tiak

WIGGNS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ted & Amy Longo Leadership Center is the newest addition to Camp Tiak.

A ribbon-cutting was held this evening for the new building.

Ted Longo said his biggest achievement in life started from being a Boy Scout.

“The Eagle Scout is the number one achievement of my life, and it has amazed me through my life and my careers and I’m talking about with big firms,” Longo said. “So, I think the Eagle Scout, you make it and you think you’re done, you reach this great goal, you’re not. It carries you forever” Longo says.

The Learning Center is hoped to bring joy and good memories to the Boy Scouts who will enter.

The camp is recovering nicely from a tornado that passed through not too long ago. The new building is one step in the right direction for a full recovery on the property.

The new building is not only for Boy Scouts, but can be rented out to the public for private events.

