Mary’s Angel Ministries hosted 2nd annual health fair for seniors

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Loretta Brown founded Mary’s Angel Ministries two years ago in honor of her grandmother.

The foundation held Thursday its second annual health fair for seniors at the Marion County Activities Center, where citizens were able to enjoy a meal, check their blood pressure and enter into raffles.

A variety of booths were scattered throughout the center. Tables were piled with brochures and important information such as health insurance, affordable internet options and more.

Brown said she and her volunteers just want to be an “angel” for people who may need a little boost and their passion for helping elders is what drives them to do the work.

“So many of the seniors are on fixed income, they run out of things toward the end of the month,” said Brown. “The need is great, and they’re overlooked. What I do is try to get them their household products. We mostly base stuff on donations or do raffles to make money for the seniors.”

Mary’s Angel Ministries fed over 200 seniors.

