Long-time Perry County education leader passes away

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who helped shape the Perry County School District over six decades has passed away.

A Facebook post on the Perry County School District website by Superintendent Titus M. Hines initially announced the passing of Glennwood Mathis.

Mathis died Tuesday. He was 88.

“We truly have lost a pillar in this community,” Hines wrote.

Mathis served as a teacher, coach, administrator, superintendent and finally, school board member, in the Perry County school system.

Mathis began his career in 1962 as a teacher, Hines said during a phone conversation Friday afternoon.

“From what I know of him, he taught, he coached, he administered,” Hines said. “He basically served several generations.”

And by all accounts, Mathis was respected and liked by those he served.

“He touched many lives,” Hines said. “Everyone knew him.”

Hines said Mathis first retired in 1987, stepping away from his post as superintendent after leading the consolidation of the county’s schools to create the current Perry County School District.

He returned a few years later, taking a part-time position as the district’s Special Education director.

Mathis stepped away from the district in 2009 before being appointed to fill out a vacancy on the Perry County School District Board of Directors in 2013.

After filling out that term, Mathis twice ran and won races to remain seated as a board member.

It was during his second term that Mathis’ health failed him.

Hines’ post on Wednesday offered a poignant sketch of the man:

“We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved board member. Mr. Glennwood Mathis. This will definitely leave a void within our community and our District.

“Mr. Mathis gave his all to this District from its beginning and remained faithful until his demise.

“Words cannot express his devotion to Perry County.

“His whole heart was with us even after his health failed; he continued to press his way with the assistance of his devoted wife.

“This did no go unnoticed and his memory will forever linger in the hearts of each of us.

“We truly have lost a pillar in this community.

“We solicit your prayers for his family and our District as we go through these difficult days ahead,

“We will post arrangements as soon as they are complete.”

Visitation is set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Beaumont. Service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Beaumont with interment to follow at Beaumont Cemetery.

Jones and Son Funeral Home-Richton is handling arrangements.

