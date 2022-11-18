Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation

The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving...
The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving the charitable grant.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff, Brandy McGill and Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day is expected to make a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference.

Click HERE to watch the press conference.

MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity.

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given out around $2 billion over the last few weeks through the foundation.

The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving the charitable grant.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP is currently investigating the crash.
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association to hold informational meeting on medical marijuana on...
Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana
Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a Wednesday night accident that left one dead MIssissippi 42...
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
First responders react to a two-vehicle accident near the Forrest County-Perry County border
2-vehicle accident tied up Mississippi 42 near the border of Perry-Forrest counties

Latest News

Hikes start at 9 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Piney Woods Conservation Group to host educational group hikes
Camp Tiak
A New Leadership Center is open at Camp Tiak
Piney Woods hikes more like an adventure
Piney Woods healthy hikes on agenda
Boy Scouts Leadership Center reopens
Boy Scouts Leadership Center reopens