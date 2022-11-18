Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day is expected to make a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference.

MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity.

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given out around $2 billion over the last few weeks through the foundation.

The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving the charitable grant.

