Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day is expected to make a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference.
MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity.
Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given out around $2 billion over the last few weeks through the foundation.
The Marion County School District is the only school district in Mississippi that is receiving the charitable grant.
