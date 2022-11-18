Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme

Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one...
Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one count of attempted capital murder.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police thwarted a murder-for-hire plot, arresting a woman Friday morning and charging her with attempted capital murder.

Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged in connection to trying to hire an individual to kill an acquaintance of hers, Hattiesburg police said.

Hall has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

