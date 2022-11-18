Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”

The Hwy 49 store is one of only 20 nationwide to get the futuristic updates.
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization.

“The first thing you’ll see when you come in the grocery side is a mural done by a local artist representing Gulfport and the Gulf Coast,” Store Manager Mike McDavid said. “Once they come through the entrance, they’re going to see a re-branded, new internal part of the store.”

A big part of the “Store of the Future” is acknowledging how customers’ shopping habits have changed.

“Walmart is heavily invested into the e-commerce business right now,” McDavid explained. “Walmart Plus is a program we’re putting out there right now, and we’re really trying to drive our customers to Walmart Plus, internet business, Walmart.com.”

And they’re not leaving out customers who still like to go inside a store and pick out the merchandise themselves. Walmart is working to elevate that experience with better lighting, dynamic displays, and digital touchpoints. You’ll see more QR codes on display, which will lead shoppers to more information and expanded options.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle head-on collision Friday evening sent two to the hospital with moderate to...
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with one...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in murder-for-hire scheme
Sumrall Fire Chief Virginia Hayes said preliminary investigations indicated the source of the...
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
MHP is currently investigating the crash.
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

The student enrollment at William Carey University has nearly doubled in the last 10 years.
Carey enrollment up 7 percent in 3 years
Meeting was held at Thad Cochran Center at USM.
3MA, physicians partner for informative medical marijuana meeting
"Santa Shops Covington County First" is a campaign sponsored by the Covington County Chamber of...
Annual ‘Santa Shops’ holiday campaign begins in Covington County
Phase One of a project to replace water lines in the Longino Street area of Collins is underway.
City of Collins begins work to replace aging water pipes
Family wants to have economic impact on community
Entrepreneur wants to have an impact