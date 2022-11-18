Frigid start for your Friday, but the afternoon will be sunny.

Tomorrow will start off bitterly cold with temperatures in the mid 20s. Skies will be sunny for your Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds will move in for your Saturday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday will be sunnier as highs top out into the mid 50s.

Next week will start off partly cloudy with highs warming up into the mid 60s.

Thanksgiving is looking a little wet as scattered showers move into the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

