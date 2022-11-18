Win Stuff
Final two suspects in Super Bowl party shooting plead guilty to reduced charges

Left to right: Michael Doss Jr., Tykice Watts
Left to right: Michael Doss Jr., Tykice Watts(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Doss Jr. and Tykice Laddell Watts, the final two of five suspects arrested following a shooting at a Super Bowl party in 2018, have each pled guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact.

The two men along with suspects Robert Jackson, Darrian Dontae Cooks and Sirmarrion Davis were originally charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault each. The group was accused of breaking into a Moss Point home where a Super Bowl party was taking place and robbing people inside. Shots were fired, resulting in the death of 50-year-old Fabian Dwight Dailey and injuring two others.

Top Left: Darrian Dontae Cooks Top Right: Sirmarrion Antonio Davis Bottom Left: Michael...
Top Left: Darrian Dontae Cooks Top Right: Sirmarrion Antonio Davis Bottom Left: Michael Anthony Doss Jr. Bottom Middle: Robert Jackson Bottom Right: Tykice Laddell Watts (Photo source: WLOX)

Jackson, Cooks and Davis also had their charges downgraded to accessory after the fact in August. All five men have been sentenced to 20 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

