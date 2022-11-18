Win Stuff
Columbia beefs up security for holidays

City of Columbia ramps up security with new app
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia, Mississippi, embraces Christmas and the holiday spirit.

It’s a city of about 6,000 people, but for six weeks, starting in mid-November, the number visiting said city grows to what the Columbia police say is about 320,000.

The Columbia Police Department created a new tool for information and response.

It’s a new and improved app.

“I’m excited about this app,” Columbia Police Chief Brian Kelly. “It allows us to stay in communication, one-on-one.”

Atlas One is a way for officers to communicate with the public.

And with “Experience Columbia” kicking off in less that 72 hours, police says safety is the top priority, making sure that people stay on the nice, not naughty list.

“It puts those officers in direct communication with the public,” Kelly said. “You can’t communicate enough when you have this many moving parts in an event and this many people coming into a small community. This is just a platform for us to be able to talk.”

The app also will serve the community year-round, not just during the holidays.

Kelly said after eight months of research, he’s confident Atlas One will help cut down on crime.

“Say for instance there is a burglary in the Ridgewood community,” Kelly said. “We can set a time perimeter, like 30 minutes after the burglary occurs or 30 minutes after our dispatcher was to send officers. It would have a message that would go out to our community.”

And with “virtual command,” CPD quickly can contact other first responders in case of an emergency.

Jacob Harrison, director of business for “Experience Columbia” says they hope tp see a 30 percent increase in visitors this holiday season.

First responders play a big role in an event’s success.

“It’s just incredible the number of people it takes to bring this on,” Harrison said. “I called the fire department (Wednesday) and they were there to help.”

The Marion County Development Partnership says “Experience Columbia” creates a multi-million dollar impact for South MIssissippi and the entire state.

