City of Collins begins work to replace aging water pipes

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Collins started the first phase of a project to replace some aging water pipes on the west end of town.

The work is in the Longino Street area and it’s funded with a $450,000 federal Community Development Block Grant.

Phase One covers about two miles and should take a few months to complete.

Additional work in the area will be paid for with city funds.

But, city leaders say they’ve applied for more grants which would reimburse the city for any money spent.

“It’s just time,” said Suzette Davis, city clerk for Collins. “The pipes have been in the ground for over 50 years, so it’s time to do water infrastructure, replacement of water lines and hopefully, it will solve any problems we are having with water leakage.”

Gulf Coast Solutions, LLC is doing the work.

