Carey’s Lina May wins national cross country crown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s Lina May capped a dream season with a run for ages at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 43 annual Women’s Cross County Championship.

May, the Southern States Athletic Conference’s Runner of the Year, beat a field of 326 Friday morning by a whopping 8 seconds to take individual honors in 16 minutes, 50 seconds, over a 5-kilometer course at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

As a team, Carey finished in 17th place for its best finish at nationals.

Blanca Conesa was next across the finish line for Carey, placing 68th in 18:34.

Coming in 109th was Sarah Olamide in 18:58, with Paige Anderson finishing 194th in 19:38.

Rounding out the squad were Isabelle Wheeler, placing 228th in 19:51, and Olivia Pitts in 20:02 to finish 241st.

”So proud of these ladies, I don’t even have the words,” William Carey University women’s cross country coach Blake Hegstrom said. “Lina ran with such guts and purpose. She committed to her race and never looked back. So proud for her.

“It was a total team effort all season to accomplish everything this group has done. Glory to God in it all and as a coach blessed to tag along for a great season.”

