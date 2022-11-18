Win Stuff
Annual ‘Santa Shops’ holiday campaign begins in Covington County

Collins wants shoppers to stay home
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to boost local shopping for the holidays has started in Covington County.

The Covington County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event is called, “Santa Shops Covington County First” and it began Thursday.

More than three dozen businesses across the county are taking part.

As part of the campaign, shoppers can register for individual store prizes at any participating store.

Those who do are then eligible for a drawing for “Chamber Dollars” on Dec. 1, just before Collins’ Christmas parade.

“The chamber gives away $100, $300 and $500 in ‘Chamber Dollars,’ and the winners have to spend that money at the participating stores by December the 24th,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

The campaign wraps up Nov. 29.

