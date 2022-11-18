3MA, physicians partner for informative medical marijuana meeting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With the new year quickly approaching, many people still have questions about medical marijuana.

Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) and physicians collaborated for an informative meeting Thursday evening. They covered the application process, maintaining a medical card and the first trip to a dispensary.

“It’s really encouraging to see so many people from the Hub City, who are going to be plugged into the program,” said Jonathan Brown, a medical marijuana advocate.

Many people came out to learn as much as they could regarding the treatment, mainly looking for an alternative to the medicine they already take.

“I’m on a lot of medications due to bilateral chronic problems,” said Alvin Smith, who attended the meeting. “My doctors told me to look more into medical marijuana.”

Some who attended had previous experience with marijuana, but wanted to find out more about the medical process.

“It was the first time I have ever breathed without feeling pain in my rib cage,” said Parker Legnon, who was born with a joint disorder. “I just sat there and I sobbed.”

After the meeting’s end, not everyone was on-board with the process.

“My biggest stopping point right now is the fact it’s not federally-regulated,” said Smith. “Until that happens, I am not sold on it.”

Others were happy to have medical marijuana as an option in Mississippi.

“It’s not an immediate fix-all, but it does take a little bit off of your shoulders and make you think, maybe in the future, it’ll be OK,” said Legnon.

The Mississippi Department of Health has a list of conditions that could qualify for medical marijuana for those interested.

