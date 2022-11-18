Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County

A single-family home burned for more than two hours Thursday before firefighters brought the...
A single-family home burned for more than two hours Thursday before firefighters brought the blaze under control.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire department battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that had engulfed a family home.

Personnel at te Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport called in the fire at 135 Smith Bonner Road shortly after noon Thursday.

Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire. Smoke billowing from the home could be seen two-to-three miles away from Interstate 59.

Three Jones County volunteer fire departments battled a blaze that devastated a family home.
Three Jones County volunteer fire departments battled a blaze that devastated a family home.(Jones County Fire Council)

Upon arrival of fire personnel, firefighters found the single-family, one-story, cinder-block home and a Ford F-150 fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack, which lasted more than two hours due to the metal roof and other construction of the home.

Homeowner Paul Holloway was not at home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Holloway’s two cats escaped unharmed.

The airport’s rescue unit and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
MHP is currently investigating the crash.
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Ellisville police are searching for Patrick Lindsey Graves, who fled custody Tuesday.
Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar
5pm Headlines 11/17
5pm Headlines 11/17
Jenise Bolin, 31, of Ellisville
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
William Carey University saw a modest enrollment increase for the fall semester, setting a WCU...
William Carey sees enrollment increase this fall