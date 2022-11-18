11/18 Ryan’s “Hard Freeze” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It is exceptionally cold this morning across the area, leading to hard freeze conditions and widespread frost. Temperatures fell as low as 23 degrees on the northern end of the Pine Belt and as low as 30 on the southern. Thankfully it will warm after sunrise, ending up with our warmest afternoon of the week in the mid-to-upper 50s. The warming will continue into tomorrow morning as well, now out of the 20s, but still close enough to freezing at 34 we’ll still see widespread frost. Our afternoons won’t keep warming though thanks to a weak front Saturday morning. Expect highs to fall into the low 50s once again and clouds to thicken. Rain isn’t expected, but we’ll see a short-lived sprinkle or two to the South.

That’s the last active weather we’ll see until near the end of next week when our next front moves in. This one will thicken cloud cover from Monday to Wednesday, but it isn’t until Thursday any rain is expected. There’s still a little uncertainty with this front too, as the two “best” models have wildly different ideas about what will happen. One has a split front with no rain, and the other has always had rain but is now trending drier. Suffice it to say it’ll be safest to plan for at least some afternoon/evening rain on Thanksgiving, but I’ll hold off on specifics and timing until the start of next week

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.