William Carey sees enrollment increase this fall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -William Carey University bucked a national trend of declining college enrollment this fall, and set a university enrollment record for a third consecutive year in the process.

Despite the pall of COVID-19, William Carey, enrollment grew more than 7 percent during the pandemic years – from 5,260 students in fall 2020 to a record-5,641 students this fall.

WCU departments showing significant growth include the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Winters School of Music and Health/Physical Education..

“I’m also proud of the hard work of our faculty and staff who attract wonderful students to our campuses. We’re excited to see what fall 2023 will bring when we roll out 40 percent increases in academic scholarships and free textbooks for undergraduate students.”

No figures were provided for the increase in the student population between the 2021 fall semester and the 2022 fall semester.

"The Tradition" campus in Biloxi enhances the lure of an education at William Carey University. (William Carey University)

Though modest, the increase over the past three years bucks a national trend that according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report released in September, higher education institutions lost an average 1.1 percent of undergraduates this fall.

That dip added to a two-year decline of 4.2 percent since 2020. Graduate enrollment declined 1 percent.

The good news: the report does say the national decline in undergraduate enrollment had slowed to nearly pre-pandemic rates.

“We are particularly thankful to our students,” Burnett said. “William Carey graduated a record number of students during the 2021-22 academic year and it was wonderful to honor their achievements during in-person commencement ceremonies again”

To learn more about William Carey University, visit www.wmcarey.edu.

