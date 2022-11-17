Wildcat Wonderland set to bring in big crowds

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Wildcat Wonderland kicks off at Pearl River Community College. From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. families can come out and enjoy a wide range of games, food, fun, and other festivities.

Open to everyone in the community, the 6th annual event is free of charge.

“Last year we had over 3,500 people participate,” said Karie Eve Valence, director of marketing and recruitment at PRCC. “We’ll have Santa Claus for kids to meet, Mrs. Claus here to help decorate cookies. We have a train ride, arts and crafts, and you can get your hair done by our cosmetology students.”

The event will also feature a performance by student actors, singers, and dancers at the Brown-Jones Center on campus.

