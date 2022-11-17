Warriors look to slow down unbeaten Ocean Springs in 6A playoffs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is nearly a year to the day since Oak Grove beat Ocean Springs 28-21 in last season’s Class 6A playoffs.

A postseason rematch is set this weekend in Ocean Springs with a spot in the South State title on the line.

The Warriors (10-2) have won their last seven games and seem to be finding their stride as they often do in November. The Greyhounds (11-0) are led by “Mr. Football” Bray Hubbard who has passed for 1,967 yards, rushed for 1,350 and scored 36 touchdowns.

The Alabama commit’s raw athleticism reminds coach Drew Causey of former Warrior and current Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

“I think there’s a lot of comparisons between the two,” Causey said. “The way they compete. When we had Plumlee we would use him kind of everywhere - punting, kicking, kicking off - it didn’t matter. We kind of put him everywhere we need him to be and you can say the same thing in their guy, too. He’s going to Alabama for a reason, just very talented. They’ve got a lot of other guys around him that are very talented and extremely well-coached.”

“I think it’ll take relentless effort from us and being on our assignments every play,” said Oak Grove senior linebacker TJ Harvey. “Their quarterback’s great, obviously. Bray’s great but we’ve gotta play our brand of football and do what we gotta do to win this game.”

