‘Shop Petal First’ starts Nov. 17-19

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Those in Petal or nearby communities should get the shopping lists and bags ready

The Friendly City is gearing up for its annual “Shop Petal First” holiday event.

This three-day event runs from Nov. 17-19 gives shoppers a chance to shop locally while getting specials deals and discounts.

“These businesses are the backbone; they are the lifeline of our community,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.

Leah Wittig, owner of Sweet Blossom, says the Shop Petal First not only impacts the small businesses, but the families behind them.

“I’m not sure you can put an importance on Shop Petal first because it has a massive impact on the community and because of our relationship with the public,” Wittig sasid. “We have one on one with the relationships with the public, we get to know you, we get to know your families.”

With “Shop Petal First” hitting its 20th year, Wilson says the event before Christmas has become a family tradition.

“It’s not just about going out and finding a good deal and a sale here, but it’s a family experience,” Wilson said. “We have people (who) have done this year after year, kids that come home specifically to go shopping with mom.”

During the month of November, Wilson says the city’s sales tax collection increases and in a year full of economic challenges, every dollar spent adds up.

“We love to attribute that to Shop Petal First,” Wilson said. I know it’s a lot of holiday shopping starting, but for our particular business that are participating, they will tell you that this is a make-or-break time.”

For shoppers who visit a store in each of the four shopping zones, will have the chance to win a grand prize of $500.

To kick-start the shopping tradition, the community is encouraged to attend the “Shop Petal First Gala” on Thursday from 6:30 p.m.- to 9 p.m at the Petal Civic Center.

