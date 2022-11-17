Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west on MS-42 when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by a 25-year-old resident of Petal, that traveled west on Highway 42, and a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by a 45-year-old resident of Columbia.

According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, 41-year-old Regina Lynn Higgins, from Magee, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. She was reportedly a passenger in the Toyota Sienna.

MHP is currently investigating the crash.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.