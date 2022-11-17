Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

MHP is currently investigating the crash.
MHP is currently investigating the crash.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Lamar County Wednesday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on State Route 42 at approximately 5:37 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 57-year-old resident of Laurel was traveling west on MS-42 when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by a 25-year-old resident of Petal, that traveled west on Highway 42, and a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by a 45-year-old resident of Columbia.

According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, 41-year-old Regina Lynn Higgins, from Magee, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. She was reportedly a passenger in the Toyota Sienna.

MHP is currently investigating the crash.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

During the celebration, the countdown to the New Year will feature the drop of a replica of the...
Hub City seeking artist for ‘Midnight on Front Street’ poster
One such award honored Dr. Richard Conville (center), a longtime member of the Planning...
Hattiesburg honored at Alabama – Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association Conference
.
Hub City teenager arrested for stealing vehicle after driver leaves keys inside
The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted...
Designs for next Mississippi car tag must be submitted by Nov. 30