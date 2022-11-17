MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead.

“I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene.

“I will update when the investigation is complete.”

WDAM will update this report as more information becomes available.

