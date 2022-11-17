MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead.
“I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene.
“I will update when the investigation is complete.”
WDAM will update this report as more information becomes available.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.