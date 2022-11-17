Win Stuff
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42

Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a Wednesday night accident that left one dead MIssissippi 42...
Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a Wednesday night accident that left one dead MIssissippi 42 near Sumrall.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead.

“I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene.

“I will update when the investigation is complete.”

WDAM will update this report as more information becomes available.

