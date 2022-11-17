Jefferson Davis County schools receive $600,000 grant
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State-invested Pre-K programs will be coming to the Jefferson Davis County School District after it was awarded a part of a $15 million grant to fund the initiative.
JDC, which received $600,000, was the lone school system in the Pine Belt to be funded.
The investment is aimed at the youngest children, with the program aimed at creating a culture of learning and development.
