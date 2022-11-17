Jefferson Davis County schools receive $600,000 grant

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State-invested Pre-K programs will be coming to the Jefferson Davis County School District after it was awarded a part of a $15 million grant to fund the initiative.

JDC, which received $600,000, was the lone school system in the Pine Belt to be funded.

The investment is aimed at the youngest children, with the program aimed at creating a culture of learning and development.

