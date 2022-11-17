Hub City teenager arrested for stealing vehicle after driver leaves keys inside

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager has been arrested for stealing a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Cassius Taylor, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of Capitol Street after stealing a 2007 Ford F-150 that was unlocked with the keys left inside, around 2 a.m.

HPD says Taylor was taken into custody down the street from where the truck was stolen after trying to get away from officers.

Taylor was charged with one count of grand theft auto and booked into the Forrest County Jail. The police department says additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

