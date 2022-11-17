Hub City seeking artist for ‘Midnight on Front Street’ poster

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling Hub City artists! The City of Hattiesburg is seeking an artist for its annual “Midnight on Front Street” promotional poster.

In 2019, a tradition was established through a contest among local artists to design a poster that helps promote the event. Glenda Grubbs took home the honor with her painting “Happy New Year Hub City.”

In 2021, Gretchen McClure became the youngest artist with her digital illustrator, “New Year’s in Hattiesburg.”

The call for artists will run through Friday, Dec. 2, with the announcement of the artist and the poster during the week of Dec. 5.

History

The Hub Sign’s origins began 110 years ago in 1912 when the Henry L. Doherty Company reportedly promised that it would manufacture, erect and maintain – without any cost to the city – if the Commercial Club of Hattiesburg would select a slogan and design a sign that would sit high above Front Street on the Ross Building (now known as the America Building).

The Commercial Club selected R. R. Swittenburg’s entry of “The Hub City” as the winner. On Thanksgiving in 1912, they presented what we now know as the Hub Sign.

One hundred and six years later in 2018, Mayor Toby Barker ushered in 2019 by “dropping” a three-sided replica of the Hub Sign, outfitted with LED lights and suspended approximately 100 feet in the air from a Hattiesburg Fire Truck at Midnight on Front Street, the city’s inaugural New Year’s Eve Celebration.

For the past five years (with a virtual event in 2020), the City has continued this event each New Year’s Eve, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to ring in the new year with live music, food, fireworks and the iconic Hub Sign drop.

“Our annual New Year’s Eve celebration puts Hattiesburg on the map as a holiday destination, but we never want to lose sight of the story that lives within its origin,” said Samantha McCain, chief communications officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “This call to find an artist that will design a poster helps us continue telling the story of the Hub Sign, while also sharing the impact the New Year’s Eve event has on our community. It’s also a nice nod to continue this tradition of honoring the Hub Sign’s rich history, which also began with an idea and a contest.”

Eligibility

The contest is open to residents of the City of Hattiesburg

There is no age limitation

One entry per entrant

Theme & Prompt

Artists can submit a work of art around their interpretation of the 1912 Hub Sign Illumination event or a current Midnight on Front Street event.

For more information about the contest, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.