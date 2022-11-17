Health and safety precautions when using wood-burning stoves or fireplaces

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The cold weather is settling in and it’s time to pull out your favorite blankets and turn on your fireplaces.

Wood-burning fireplaces and stoves can be comforting additions to a home, but they do require a lot of care and maintenance

“The main thing is having some really non-combustible flooring or hearth,” Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said. Even if you have a contained stove, like an enclosed stove, or a wood-burning heater, you have to be careful when you’re going in and out of it, putting wood on it, and you need to make sure you don’t have anything popping out.”

Making sure you use dry wood, the correct venting, and keeping the stove/fireplace away from other objects are a few ways you can ensure safety in your home.

While some people love the smoke that comes from these fireplaces and stoves, some people may be allergic to it.

“A lot of people have allergies, a lot of people are allergic to the smoke, it might trigger asthma problems” Hendry said

Unless you have allergies to the smoke, you can enjoy the nostalgia of the wood-burning stove this winter.

In fact, a lot of people around the Pine Belt are buying wood-burning fireplaces this year.

Tim Brewer, owner of Fireplace and Stone Center in Hattiesburg., said that people are making the switch to wood burning because of gas prices.

“Usually its about 60-40, gas, but this year it’s been a crazy wood-burning season I think people are a little bit worried about the gas prices going up and if they have got wood to burn, they’re going to use it,” Brewer said.

If you have a wood burning stove or fireplace, or plan to get one installed, just make sure to keep it maintained properly so that you can enjoy the warmth without the worry this holiday season.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.