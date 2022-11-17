Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Salvation Army kettle campaign begins Friday

Salvation Army kettle season starts this weekend
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Families soon will be seeing Salvation Army red kettles at shopping centers in the Hattiesburg area.

The Salvation Army begins its annual bell-ringing campaign on Friday.

The fundraising goal for this year’s campaign is $115,000.

“The money that we raise goes not only to support our Angel trees, and making sure that the kids on our Angel trees get gifts for Christmas, gifts and clothes, but it will also make sure that we can continue to support people financially, through our social service office, that we can provide food boxes, rent and utility assistance,” said Lt. Victor Estudiante, commanding officer for the Hattiesburg Salvation Army.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army also is giving donors an option with an electronic kettle campaign. It’s called “Peer to Peer.”

The goal for that campaign is $10,000.

“You go to www.hattiesburgkettle.org and from there, you can set up your own virtual red kettle and you share it on your social media anywhere in the entire world,” Estudiante said. “Anyone in the entire world can donate to your red kettle and it will go to directly support the Salvation Army of Hattiesburg.”

The 2022 campaign runs through Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army uses both volunteer and paid bell-ringers. To learn more about being a bell-ringer, call the Salvation Army at (601) 544-3684 or check out the organization’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi

Latest News

Marco’s Chicken and Waffles hosts 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Marco’s Chicken and Waffles hosts 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway
VisitHATTIESBURG reports approximately 1.7 million people visited Hattiesburg from 50 or more...
Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022
Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022
A year in tourism for Hattiesburg
Schools Against Vaping has set a Nov. 17 deadline for school districts that want to join in a...
Nov. 17 is deadline for schools to join SAV JUUL lawsuit