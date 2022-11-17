Hattiesburg Salvation Army kettle campaign begins Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Families soon will be seeing Salvation Army red kettles at shopping centers in the Hattiesburg area.

The Salvation Army begins its annual bell-ringing campaign on Friday.

The fundraising goal for this year’s campaign is $115,000.

“The money that we raise goes not only to support our Angel trees, and making sure that the kids on our Angel trees get gifts for Christmas, gifts and clothes, but it will also make sure that we can continue to support people financially, through our social service office, that we can provide food boxes, rent and utility assistance,” said Lt. Victor Estudiante, commanding officer for the Hattiesburg Salvation Army.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army also is giving donors an option with an electronic kettle campaign. It’s called “Peer to Peer.”

The goal for that campaign is $10,000.

“You go to www.hattiesburgkettle.org and from there, you can set up your own virtual red kettle and you share it on your social media anywhere in the entire world,” Estudiante said. “Anyone in the entire world can donate to your red kettle and it will go to directly support the Salvation Army of Hattiesburg.”

The 2022 campaign runs through Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army uses both volunteer and paid bell-ringers. To learn more about being a bell-ringer, call the Salvation Army at (601) 544-3684 or check out the organization’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.