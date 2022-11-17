Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
MHP is currently investigating the crash.
Passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Lamar Co.

Latest News

“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace...
Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget
After serving as Southern District Transportation Commissioner since 2012, Tom King announced...
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King announces retirement, won’t seek reelection
House committee hears hours of testimony on mental health resources in Mississippi
Phil Bryant asks court to throw out subpoena for Brett Favre pharma texts
Phil Bryant asks court to throw out subpoena for Brett Favre pharma texts
Abortion rights supporters, in the background, wave their signs and shout to be heard above the...
Pro-life doctors fear Mississippi abortion ban may not be valid yet