Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FDA gives OK to lab-grown chicken

Upside Foods makes chicken from cultured chicken cells.
Upside Foods makes chicken from cultured chicken cells.(Source: Twitter / UPSIDE Foods / CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is giving lab-grown chicken the green light.

California-based Upside Foods will be able to start selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the Department of Agriculture.

The FDA said it had evaluated the information submitted by Upside Foods and deemed it safe.

So far, the FDA has only given clearance for chicken made from cultured chicken cells by Upside.

Upside founder and CEO Uma Valeti has described the process as similar to brewing beer, but instead of growing yeast or microbes, they grow animal cells.

Dr. Robert Califf, the FDA commissioner of food and drugs, said in a statement that they’re ready to work with more food developers that use animal cells obtained from livestock, poultry and seafood to produce food and that the agency expects these products to be ready for the U.S. market in the near future.

Advocates said they hope cultured meat will reduce the need to slaughter animals for food and help with the climate crisis.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed a bet on the Houston Cougars to win the college basketball...
Winner of largest sports wager payout in history ‘Mattress Mack’ places $500,000 bet in Biloxi
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine