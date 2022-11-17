Entrepreneurship, economic impact mix well in Hattiesburg family

PURIVS, Miss. (WDAM) - A real estate negotiation, now. A modern-day transformation for Hattiesburg, later.

“We wanted to build this business on the foundation of God, family, and community,” said Tony A. Reimonenq Jr.

Reimonenq, chief executive officer of family-owned Reimonenq & Co. LLC, is creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow and see more profit by providing them with a place to house their business.

They call it Greenwood 2.0, inspired by the historic Black Wall Street of Tulsa, Okla, and the once thriving black wall street of Mound Bayou, Miss.

“Being able to look back at the Black Wall Street story, and bring some of that here, I think will be impactful to the community,” said Elizabeth Reimonenq. “We want to be able to open businesses and make it available for everybody.”

The family’s mission is to provide affordable and desirable options for business owners who may not have had the chance otherwise.

Reimonenq Jr. said ‘better together’ is his philosophy.

“I believe that when the issue is not focused on race, but the issue is focused on economic uplift, we all win,” he said.

Getting the win takes hard work and combined efforts, which is something Brandon Lee, owner of Charlie’s Trophy Shop, can relate to.

He said he’s excited to see the property grow and expand.

“We do a lot of work for schools and it’s a good reminder for those students that they are working hard,” said Brandon Lee, “moving forward in life, and it’s a reminder of a good time they’ve had when they were a kid and we’re just glad to be a part of that.

Being a part of a whole is something everyone can desire.

University of Southern Mississippi sophomore Julius Reimonenq, the youngest of the Reimonenq family, encouraged people to study and do research.

“You can never grow if you don’t become uncomfortable,” he said. “There’s a bible verse that says ‘No chastening seemeth good for the present time but we know that all things work together for the good of those that love God.’”

He said it takes discipline, too.

“I have to take part in the legacy and the heritage that my dad has laid for our family,” added Reimonenq. “I also have my own endeavors I would like to take part in when I get older or really when the opportunity strikes. You’re never too young to seize an opportunity.”

