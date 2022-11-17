Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an escapee wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Patrick LIndsey Graves, 24, ran from officers Tuesday near the intersection of E Avenue and Paulding Road.
An extensive search, which included the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, has so far come up empty.
Graves has a felony warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling through Sandersville Police Department.
