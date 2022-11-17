Win Stuff
Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar

Ellisville police are searching for Patrick Lindsey Graves, who fled custody Tuesday.
Ellisville police are searching for Patrick Lindsey Graves, who fled custody Tuesday.(Ellisville Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an escapee wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Patrick LIndsey Graves, 24, ran from officers Tuesday near the intersection of E Avenue and Paulding Road.

An extensive search, which included the assistance of a K-9 unit from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, has so far come up empty.

Graves has a felony warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling through Sandersville Police Department.

