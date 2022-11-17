2-vehicle accident tied up Mississippi 42 near the border of Perry-Forrest counties

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 just shy of the Perry County border tied up traffic early Wednesday night.

The accident, which involved a pair of pickup trucks near the intersection of Mississippi 42 and Hensarling Road around 7 p.m., drew a slew of first responders, directing traffic and providing other help.

It was not known whether anyone was injured in the accident.

The report will be updated as more information becomes available.

