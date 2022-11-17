11/17 Ryan’s “Freeze Watch” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

At least a few cities in the area will fall below freezing this morning, but it’s really tonight/tomorrow morning we need to be worried about. That’s because lows will fall into the upper 20s in the Central Pine Belt, and as low as 23 for our northernmost counties. That’s enough for “hard freeze” conditions, so you’ll need to take steps to protect the “4 Ps” around your property. Those are your Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People.

First, bring in your outdoor pets if you can. Small, medium, and at these temperatures even larger dogs will be at risk. Thankfully it’ll only be for one night since we’ll warm above freezing again by the very next morning, but even then we’ll only be slightly above freezing so it’ll be up to you if they stay inside longer or not. We’re a couple of freezes into the season already, so it’s likely most plants you need to worry about are already in, but if not you’ll definitely want them in tonight. If you have exterior pipes, wrap them with any extra blankets or towels you can spare, and be sure to drip indoor faucets to prevent freezing & bursting. A drip rate of 2-3 drips per minute is usually enough and won’t hurt your water bill. Lastly, there are your “people.” Most probably take it for granted, but we live in an area where central heat and AC aren’t going to be in every home. So please, especially if you live in a sparsely populated, extremely rural area, check in on your neighbors to make sure they have everything they need...particularly if they are elderly or have very young children.

As far as the rest of the forecast goes, we’re looking at clearing skies and gorgeous sunshine returning today and for the rest of the week, but we’re still over a week away from any “above average” highs or lows in the Pine Belt.

