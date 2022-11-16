Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Virginia football player Mike Hollins awake, alert after 2nd surgery following deadly shooting

University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a...
University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a second surgery following a deadly shooting.(University of Virginia)
By Eddie Callahan, Isabella Ledonne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A University of Virginia football player continues his recovery after a deadly shooting occurred over the weekend.

WDBJ reports Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery and doing well.

According to the law office of Gordon McKernan, Hollins was able to be taken off a ventilator and out of the ICU.

McKernan is not representing Hollins, but the law office said he has been a longtime family friend.

The Associated Press reports Hollins was severely injured in the shooting that took place Sunday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow Virginia student, has been arrested and charged with the shooting. He is accused of opening fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip and targeting specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept.

The shooting left three football players dead while wounding Hollins and another student.

The university has since announced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Jones made a court appearance Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.

Latest News

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign
Karsyn Ulmer
Karsyn Ulmer crowned Miss USM 2023
Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
A deer crashed through the window of an Alabama home.
GRAPHIC: Officials euthanize deer after it crashes through window of family’s home