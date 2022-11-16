Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight.

Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed a search warrant at an apartment complex where Buckley may have been.

“I wouldn’t even of put this out or even commented on it except that, obviously, they did so, and, like I said, we appreciate that,” said Cox. “We just kind of prefer to work behind the scenes until we have Mr. Buckley in custody.”

Cox says officers are working with agencies at the federal level.

“There have been places looked in Texas, and, in other states, areas, and, more recently, the town in Ohio was helping us and had a couple of tips, and, actually, executed some search warrants,” said Cox.

There’s still a $1K reward from Crime Stoppers in effect, and Cox hopes that law enforcement and community cooperation will lead to an arrest and answers for the families left behind.

“What we want is Mr. Buckley in custody, safe, with no one else hurt including him, and into the judicial system and let him answer for what his all-alleged crimes are,” said Cox.

If anybody has any information on the location of Ronald Buckley, they are being asked to contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

