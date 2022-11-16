Students honor veterans at annual Oak Grove Veterans’ Breakfast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School students honored Pine Belt veterans with an annual celebration at Temple Baptist Church.

The annual Veterans’ Breakfast on Wednesday morning featured food provided by Lake Serene Grocery, a musical tribute to each branch of the armed forces and an address by Alfred J. “Al” Lipphardt, junior vice commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The event was hosted by the Oak Grove High School Ambassadors, the school’s Beta Club, the student council, the OGHS Red Cross Club and the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.