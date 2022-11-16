Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Students honor veterans at annual Oak Grove Veterans’ Breakfast

The annual Veterans' Breakfast was hosted by student groups at Oak Grove High School, with...
The annual Veterans' Breakfast was hosted by student groups at Oak Grove High School, with support from area government and community leaders.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School students honored Pine Belt veterans with an annual celebration at Temple Baptist Church.

The annual Veterans’ Breakfast on Wednesday morning featured food provided by Lake Serene Grocery, a musical tribute to each branch of the armed forces and an address by Alfred J. “Al” Lipphardt, junior vice commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The event was hosted by the Oak Grove High School Ambassadors, the school’s Beta Club, the student council, the OGHS Red Cross Club and the Lamar County Board of Supervisors.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace...
Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget
Tom King is currently in his third term and serves as Chair of the Mississippi Transportation...
Southern District Transportation Commissioner announces retirement, will not seek reelection
When adjusting your clocks for Daylight Saving, make sure your smoke alarms are functioning too.
Laurel Fire Dept. gives away smoke alarms and fire extinguishers