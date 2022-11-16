Southern Miss QB Trey Lowe talks recent performance, previews South Alabama
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss junior quarterback Trey Lowe earned his first start of the season on Saturday at Coastal Carolina, passing for 295 yards and a TD in the Golden Eagles’ 26-23 loss to the Chanticleers.
Lowe talked to reporters Wednesday about his recent opportunity to lead USM and previewed its home finale against South Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
