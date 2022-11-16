Solicitor General Scott Stewart speaks in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A special guest spoke Tuesday evening in Lamar County.

Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening, informing the public about what his job entails and what they are working on now.

As Solicitor General, Stewart argues the state appellate cases. He most recently made headlines for providing the winning arguments in the Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I didn’t grow up in Mississippi, but it’s happily my adopted home,” said Stewart. “Every time I get a chance to meet with more folks, [I] tell them a little bit of what we’re doing and the good opportunities we have to serve the people ...”

Stewart was invited to Lamar County by State Senator Joey Fillingane.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.