Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Copiah County.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at 1181 Hopewell Rd., according to Sheriff Byron Swilley.

Terry Taylor, 47, and Chrstina Taylor, 44, have been identified as the two that are deceased.

Swilley told WLBT the investigation was still ongoing and would not say who was the suspected shooter.

He did say that the two were in the middle of a separation, and believes that could be the motive.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted”...
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Firefighters found two vehicles, one with major damage, with two patients.
Monday night wreck injures 2 people in Jones Co.
Confirmed Case of Avian Influenza in Mississippi
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

The annual Veterans' Breakfast was hosted by student groups at Oak Grove High School, with...
Students honor veterans at annual Oak Grove Veterans’ Breakfast
“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace...
Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget
Tom King is currently in his third term and serves as Chair of the Mississippi Transportation...
Southern District Transportation Commissioner announces retirement, will not seek reelection
When adjusting your clocks for Daylight Saving, make sure your smoke alarms are functioning too.
Laurel Fire Dept. gives away smoke alarms and fire extinguishers